DA-Quick Clip™ to sponsor Tate Fogleman for two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races

Young’s Motorsports announced today that DA-Quick Clip™, an innovative leader in pipe and wire retention clips will sponsor Tate Fogleman in two upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, respectively.



The DA-Quick Clip™ is an innovative multi-size two-pipe grommet with the ability to fasten multiple different pipe applications to metal or wood studs.



The grommet fits conveniently into existing cut-outs in metal studs, and securely attaches to wood studs with one screw or nail.



Ideally in metal studs, contractors can finally use the existing cut-outs eliminating the time of punching holes and the need for two separate parts.



This revolutionary device is being used in various states throughout the country. It has been tested and approved by plumbers in both commercial and residential projects. To date, thousands have been installed with extremely positive feedback leading to greater demand.



The DA-Quick Clip™ is patented and UPC certified.



“It’s awesome to welcome a new partner to Young’s Motorsports with DA-Quick Clip™,” said Fogleman. “Their product is already grabbing headlines and to now have the opportunity to bring it front and center for two important races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes this a winning partnership.



“The DA-Quick Clip™ layout looks fantastic, and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel of our No. 12 DA-Quick Clip™ Chevrolet Silverado next weekend at Charlotte and next month at Texas and contend for some strong finishes.”



Fogleman, the son of former NASCAR driver Jay Fogleman will make his second career Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28. Last year, the 21-year-old driver finished a respectable 17th in his track debut.



15 days later, he’ll make his third career Truck Series start at Texas on Jun. 12, 2021, in the SpeedyCash.com 220 at the home oval track for Young’s Motorsports as part of a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



“We are thrilled to add DA-Quick Clip™ to our growing list of marketing partners this season at Young’s Motorsports,” offered Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young. “Tate is going to be a fantastic representative for them, and I know he is going to do everything in his power to deliver two very strong performances.”



In addition to DA-Quick Clip™, Randco Industries Inc. will serve as an associate marketing partner for Fogelman’s 36th and 37th career Truck Series races.



The N.C. Education Lottery 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 10th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., May 28th from 11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 5:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag a short time later after 8:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).



The SpeedyCash.com 220 (147 laps | 220.5 miles) is the 11th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 12:00 p.m. CT with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).



Youngs Motorsports PR