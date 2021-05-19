DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: COTA

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Gray makes his ninth start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.
- Like much of the field, Saturday will be the first race of any kind at COTA for the 21-year-old driver. He has two previous road course starts in the Truck Series, both coming at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.
- Gray joined his teammate Hailie Deegan at COTA for the Skip Barber Racing School in late April to learn the 3.426-mile road course behind the wheel of a Mustang GT in advance of this weekend's event.
- The Ford Performance driver currently sits 18th in the series standings with seven races remaining until the playoffs begin. His best finish remains a 12th-place run at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March.
Gray on COTA:
"COTA is a super tough and technical track to drive. It was really helpful to be able to attend the Skip Barber Racing School down there and see the track beforehand. I think anything you can do to familiarize yourself with the track since there are so many corners is going to pay off. I was able to work with Mike Stillwagon who has helped me before, so it was nice to work with him again to get prepared for Saturday."