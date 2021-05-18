Thorsport Racing Partners With AHI Facilitiy Services, INC.

ThorSport Racing announces AHI Facility Services will be represented on the No. 13 Toyota Tundra of Johnny Sauter for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Texas Motor Speedway.

AHI Facility Services provides cost-effective world class integrated facility services to commercial building owners and/or managers nationwide, while simultaneously providing their employees, tenants and visitors a clean environment in which to work, office and visit.

“Being a Texas-based company, we are excited to partner with ThorSport Racing and veteran Johnny Sauter for this weekend's race COTA and on June 12 at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Todd Haddock, President of AHI Facility Services, Inc.

Sauter enters the COTA weekend coming off his fourth top-10 finish of the season when he drove to a sixth-place finish at Darlington Raceway.

Catch all of the racing action from COTA, Saturday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.