John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 ROMCO Equipment Co. Camping World Trucks COTA Preview

You had a strong run on the road course at Daytona. What is your outlook on the KBM road course program?

“I’m excited to get back to a road course. I feel like we had a really strong Tundra at the Daytona road course. As long as Eric (Phillips) doesn’t run me out of gas this time, I think we will be ok. Overall, it’s a solid program in the rain and in the dry. Who knows what the weather will do this weekend at COTA. It looks like we are going to be rain racing right now. I’m excited to be behind one of these KBM Toyota Tundras.”

You had a chance to go to COTA for a media event. What did you think about the facility? How will trucks race there?

“The facility is pretty amazing being able to kind of see the difference of elevation and how many corners there are. Each corner is unique in its own way. I feel like it puts a whole racetrack together. It’s going to be mentally taxing for sure trying to figure out how your truck will handle in every corner and put everything together to put a perfect lap together in qualifying. Overall, COTA is going to be a really fun race. A lot of different strategies are going to be coming into effect. Hopefully we can come out on top holding a trophy.”

What does it mean to have ROMCO on board your Tundra this weekend at COTA?