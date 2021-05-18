Parker Chase - No. 51 Vertical Bridge Tundra Camping World Trucks COTA Preview

The Chase is On: Parker Chase will make his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start behind the wheel of the No. 51 Vertical Bridge Tundra in Saturday’s 41-lap event at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. The 20-year-old driver resides just over 40 miles from the 3.426-mile, 20-turn road course in New Braunfels, Texas. While many drivers will be tackling the circuit for the first time, the up-and-coming sports car driver already has a victory at COTA. He won the Pirelli GT4 American SprintX Race in September of 2020 with Panoz Racing. The Texas native also made his IMSA GTD debut at COTA in 2017 as a 16-year-old and has multiple podiums there. In his maiden NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course in February, Chase had a fast Vertical Bridge Tundra and spent most of the event running inside the top 10. He was running 10th with nine laps remaining when he spun trying to avoid an accident in front of him. With damage to the right side of his Tundra and being stuck in the middle of the pack for each of the three attempts at NASCAR overtime, he was unable to recover and ended with a disappointing 23rd-place finish. In addition to his two Camping World Truck Series starts, Chase will get the behind the wheel of a Venturini Motorsports Camry for a five-race schedule in the ARCA Menards Series. He will make his 2021 debut May 29 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and will also compete at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway (July 31), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), Kansas Speedway (Oct. 23) and Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway (Nov. 6). He has one prior ARCA Menards Series start, a 10 th -place result at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in 2020. Chase is competing full-time in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge this season. On May 15, he and co-driver Ryan Norman were victorious in the Touring Car Class at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. The win was Chase’s first IMSA victory. The Texas native was a teammate of KBM owner Kyle Busch on the AIM Vasser Sullivan No. 14 entry that finished ninth in the 18-car GTD class in the 2020 Rolex 24 on the Daytona Road Course, and in 2018, he and co-driver Ryan Dalziel captured the Pirelli World Challenge GT SprintX Pro/Am championship. After eight events, the No. 51 sits second in the Camping World Truck Series owner standings, 22 tallies behind KBM’s No. 4 team. The No. 51 team leads the series with three victories, with owner-driver Kyle Busch collecting victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, while Martin Truex Jr. picked up first-ever Truck Series victory at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track. The No. 51 team ranks second to the No. 4 team with 310 laps led. As an organization, KBM drivers have combined to lead 62.9% (694/1103) of the total laps this season. KBM has also combined to win 12 of the 16 stages this season, including five by the No. 51 team. Mardy Lindley has guided the No. 51 team to three victories across eight races is in his first season as a crew chief at KBM. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. Primary sponsorship on Chase’s Tundra for Saturday’s race will come from Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States. Tige Boats, the world’s leading innovator, designer, and manufacturer of wakesurfing, wakeboarding, and waterskiing boats, will serve as an associate sponsor.