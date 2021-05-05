Ryan Reed to Compete for GMS Racing at Darlington Raceway

GMS Racing officials announced today that Ryan Reed will pilot the No. 24 Tandem Diabetes Care Chevrolet Silverado at Darlington Raceway this Friday.

"I'm so excited and I can't thank Chevy and everyone at GMS, Mike (Beam) and Maury (Gallagher), enough for the opportunity," said Reed. "It is awesome to see anew partner come into the sport with Tandem Diabetes Care. I use their t:slim X2 insulin pump to help manage my type 1 diabetes and their advanced Control-IQ technology has improved my health overall. It's incredible to be able to represent them on the track and have my daily life changed by their product."

A new partner in NASCAR, Tandem Diabetes Care is dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes better through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience.

"We are thrilled that Ryan (Reed) is experience the benefits of the t:slim X2 pump with Control-IQ technology, and couldn't be more excited to support him in following his passion," said John Sheridan, President and CEO, Tandem Diabetes Care. "We're constantly hearing from customers about how our technology is changing lives and we believe that Ryan getting behind the wheel this weekend is yet another example of these positive outcomes."

"We're very grateful to have talented drivers like Ryan (Reed) to be able to step up and compete for us," said Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing. "We're thankful for him and his partner Tandem Diabetes Care for coming on board with us for Darlington."

The No. 24 Tandem Diabetes Care Chevrolet Silverado will make it's on-track debut in the LIftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 7. The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and MRN.

GMS Racing PR