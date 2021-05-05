DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Darlington

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Ford Performance F-150

Deegan makes her eighth start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in the No. 1 Ford Performance F-150 on Friday evening at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Deegan's livery is a nod to the Ford GT's 1966 Daytona 24 Hour Continental race win . In recognition of the historic win, Ford has celebrated with the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition .

Ford GT's 1966 Daytona 24 Hour Continental race win 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition Last weekend at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Deegan had her best run of the season. She ran in the top-10 and ultimately finished 13th after several late-race cautions. Kansas is the only track Deegan has raced at more than once in her young Truck Series career.

This weekend marks Deegan's first time at the historic Darlington track.

Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has called three truck races at Darlington. Hillman has recorded one win in the series with Todd Bodine in 2010.

Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. Quotes:

What are your expectations for Darlington this weekend?

“Darlington is so unique in that it doesn’t drive like any of the other tracks we go to. Hailie had a strong run at Kansas, but how you drive at Kansas doesn’t apply at Darlington. We’re going to run Darlington on the simulator on Friday morning and then head straight there. Anytime a rookie goes to Darlington, if you can leave there with a clean truck and a top-15 finish you’ve had a good day.”

How beneficial has it been to have an experienced spotter this year for Hailie?

"You're only as good as the people you surround yourself with. Having TJ (Majors) on the roof to help guide her and limit as many mistakes as we can is huge. Without practice time, having a spotter who knows how to work traffic and the draft, aero sensitivities, how to enter the corners and all of the variables is very beneficial for Hailie to hear from."