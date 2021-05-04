Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Darlington Preview

What is your outlook heading into Friday night’s race at Darlington?
“Overall, I’m just looking for a solid day and get some stage points to have a good weekend. We struggled a little bit at Kansas, but we are looking for a good rebound.”
What does it take to be successful at Darlington?
“Darlington is unique and has its own character to it. Tire conservation in our series is kind of critical but not because the stages are so short. Overall, Danny (Stockman) and the guys are going to give me a good Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra to get it going.”
What does it mean to you as a driver to have bonus program like the Triple Truck Challenge in place?
“It’s really cool to have a partner out there to foot out a bonus for these next three races. I’m really proud to be part of something big and be a small part of it. It’s really cool to be a part of it.”