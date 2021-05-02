DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 18th Finish: 18th Gray started 18th and drove his way up to 14th in the opening five laps. He would gain one additional position throughout the remainder of the stage and would finish Stage 1 in 13th.

Crew chief Seth Smith called for a big swing in adjustments with air pressure and trackbar changes in addition to tires and fuel. The No. 15 would line up 12th for the start of Stage 2.

Gray moved up one position to 11th throughout the stage and reported that he felt loose on corner entry. The team opted to go back on some adjustments during the stage break and a quick pit stop placed Gray in the eighth position for the restart for the final stage.

On the restart, the bottom lane stacked up which caused Gray to fall to 12th on the opening lap. He battled back up to eighth before the final pit stop cycle began and was running sixth on lap 100 when he came down pit road for tires and fuel.

A speeding penalty forced Gray to bring his F-150 down pit road again for a passthrough and he would rejoin the field in 31st, two laps down. When the caution flag waved on lap 127, he was back up to 19th, one lap down.

Another quick caution pushed the race to overtime and the No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 would start and finish in 18th.