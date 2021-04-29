Jordan Anderson Unveils Darlington Throwback Truck at S.C. Governor’s Mansion with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette

“Growing up in Forest Acres just a few miles from here. It is a surreal feeling to be invited to the Governor’s Mansion. I would like to extend a large thank you to NASCAR, Kerry Tharp of Darlington Raceway, and Gov. Henry McMaster for the invitation to unveil my special throwback paint scheme for the LiftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington with them." Stated Anderson.
“This scheme is a tribute to my future father-in-law Larry McReynolds as this is what the car looked like when he made his NASCAR Cup Crew Chief debut at Pocono Raceway in 1982 with a young Mark Martin behind the wheel. We all know Larry’s deep love of his home state of Alabama so I am happy to have Rusty’s Off Road an Alabama company as a part of the race weekend with us”
Rusty’s Off Road is family owned and operated industry leader in Off Road 4x4 products. Located in Rainbow City, Alabama Rusty’s specializes in JEEP specialty accessories.
To see all of the available products Rusty’s Off Road has to offer for your JEEP visit them online at RustysOffroad.com
With a presence on the hood of the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado, Lunch Time Investments, LLC. based in Columbia brings another South Carolina based connection to the Darlington Throwback Weekend.
Founder and CEO, Nicholas Sambenedetto holds a passion for helping others and has created that into a full-time job mentoring individuals and companies in how to invest, how to purchase/store cryptocurrency, and additionally offer consulting services.
Additional information on Lunch Time Investment LLC. can be found at LunchTimeInvestments.com
Tickets for the LiftKits4Less.com 200 at the Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 7th are still available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at DarlingtonRaceway.com
For more information on JAR visit JordanAndersonRacing.com
