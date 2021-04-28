GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Kansas Preview

Notes:

- Track Record: Sheldon Creed won the 2018 ARCA Menards Series season finale at Kansas Speedway en route to the 2018 series championship.

- Chassis history: Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 324 this Saturday in Kansas. Creed took this chassis to victory lane at Kentucky and Texas and led a total of 248 laps in eight events with this chassis in 2020.

- Playoff outlook: Creed is currently third in the championship standings, 54 points back from the leader and 77 points above the playoff cutoff line.

- Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has one victory at Kansas Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018 with Sheldon Creed.

Quote:

"I'm excited to get rolling again. I think we're starting inside the top 10 so that'll help a bit. Hopefully we can get clean air sooner rather than later and I'm looking forward to the track moving around like it usually does at Kansas. If it does we can move up and use all the lanes and try to move to the front of the field. My team continues to improve this year, so hopefully we made adjustments from the last 1.5-mile track and can go race for a win."