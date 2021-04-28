GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Kansas Preview

Notes:
- Track record: In addition to his Camping World Trucks starts in 2020, Zane Smith has one pole and a best finish of third in two ARCA Menards Series starts at Kansas Speedway.
- Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 330 this weekend in Kansas. This is the same chassis Smith won with at Dover and led 168 laps in six events with in 2020.
- Playoff outlook: Smith is currently eighth in the championship standings, 105 points behind the leader and 26 points above the playoff cutoff line.
- Crew chief corner: Kevin "Bono" Manion has one Camping World Trucks victory at Kansas Speedway which came in 2017.
Quote:
"I can't wait to get out to Kansas. We ran really good there last year and I think it's a standout track for GMS as a whole. I had a few stage wins there last year and had a shot at winning all three races, it just didn't work out for us at the end. I haven't raced there at night yet, so I'm looking forward to that. It should be a good weekend for the 21 team."