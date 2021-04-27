Kraus Aims For Another Strong Run At Kansas

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to the nation’s heartland this week for a visit to Kansas Speedway on Saturday.

Derek Kraus – driver of the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Kafka Granite Toyota Tundra – was fast in all three series races there last year and he is anxious to return.

As a series rookie in 2020, Kraus charged to a fifth-place finish in a Friday night race that was the first part of a series doubleheader at the 1.5-mile Kansas track in July. He returned less than 24 hours later to finish 7th. His performance that weekend propelled him to ninth in the championship standings.

He finished ninth when the series returned to Kansas in October, to score his third top-10 there.

The original 2020 season did not include three races at Kansas Speedway. The three events there came about after the series schedule was shuffled because of Covid-19. Saturday’s race is the only visit to Kansas for the Camping World Truck Series slated this year.

Kafka Granite, which has been an associate sponsor with MHR at previous races this season, will be featured as the primary sponsor on the team’s No. 19 Toyota Tundra at Kansas. Kafka Granite – based in Mosinee, Wisconsin – quarries and produces top-of-the-line natural stone products including building stone, natural stone hardscapes, and specialty aggregates. Visit www.kafkagranite.com to learn more about Kafka Granite’s groundbreaking natural stone solutions.

Derek Kraus – About this week

What are your thoughts as you prepare for Kansas?

“Everybody on the team is working hard and we’re confident of getting great results at Kansas. We had a fast Tundra at Richmond – but didn’t get the finish to show for it, because of a cut tire. So, we’re looking ahead to the next race and keep charging.”

BMR PR