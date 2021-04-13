GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Richmond Preview

Notes:

- Chassis history: Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 327 this Saturday in Richmond. This is the same chassis that Creed took to victory lane at Phoenix Raceway in November, claiming the 2020 Camping World Trucks championship.

- Playoff outlook: Creed is currently third in the championship standings, 21 points back from the leader and 81 points above the playoff cutoff line.

- Consistency is key: Creed has led laps in 10 of the last 11 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.

Quote:

"I'm excited to get back to Richmond and improve on our performance from last year. I think we'll have a good truck this weekend and hope we can have a solid run and gain some more points in the championship standings."