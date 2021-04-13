GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Richmond Preview

Notes:
- Track history: In addition to his Camping World Trucks start in 2020, Zane Smith scored two top-10 finishes in two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway in 2019.
- Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 325 this weekend in Richmond. Smith led 157 laps and finished in the top 10 five times in seven events with this chassis in 2020, including leading 44 laps and capturing the Stage One win in the September event at Richmond.
- Playoff outlook: Smith is currently seventh in the championship standings, 74 points behind the leader and 28 points above the playoff cutoff line.
- Crew chief corner: Kevin "Bono" Manion has one victory as crew chief at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Dale Earnhardt Jr in 2002.
Quote:
"Richmond is probably one of my favorite places we race at. This will be my fourth time there now and I feel like I've been in strong equipment every race. I thought we had a strong Silverado last year, we were on a strategy that just didn't work out for us. I look forward to any short track we have on the schedule and Richmond is no exception."