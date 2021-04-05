Howie DiSavino III to make NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Richmond Raceway for Jordan Anderson Racing

Embarking on the next step of his career, Howie DiSavino III will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) at Richmond (Va.) Raceway for the ToyotaCare 250 on Sat., Apr. 17, 2021.



Richmond will be an important race for DiSavino, who turns 20 on Apr. 10 – as the sixth Truck Series race of the season is planted just 18 miles south of DiSavino’s hometown of Chesterfield, Va.



“I’m incredibly humbled about this opportunity to not only compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Jordan Anderson Racing but for the chance to race in front of my family, friends and partners,” said DiSavino.



“This is undoubtedly the biggest race of my career, but I am up for the challenge.”



DiSavino enters the Truck Series after competing in seven ARCA Menards Series races, including this year’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February for AM Racing. In his superspeedway debut, DiSavino cleverly drafted from his 25th place starting position and raced inside the top-10 for most of the event.



A late-race flat tire sent DiSavino to the rear of the field where he was able to climb back to 13th at the checkered flag. Of his seven ARCA starts, he has maneuvered two top-10s and six top-16 finishes between 2019 and 2021, respectively.



Longtime DiSavino partners KEES Vacations and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning will serve as the primary marketing partners on the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado in the doubleheader weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series.



“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is stacked this season, added DiSavino.



“Richmond is going to be an extremely competitive race and tire management will be key. Fortunately, I have surrounded myself with good people who are adequately helping me prepare to make Richmond a successful weekend both on and off the track.



“If we can come out of the race with a strong top-20 finish that will certainly feel like a win.



“I just want to do a great job for Jordan (Anderson) and our partners KEES Vacations and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning and with the hope to do some more Truck Series racing throughout the 2021 season.”



Anderson, who drove his family-owned team to a career-high second-place finish in the season-opener at Daytona is excited to welcome DiSavino to the team and is eager to help make his debut memorable.



“I have been keeping my eye on Howie for a little while now, and when Austin (Theriault, manager) said he was available and exploring NASCAR opportunities, I wanted to jump at having him make his NASCAR debut in one of our trucks,” said Anderson. “My team and I have built this team from the ground up, and Howie shares the drive and determination that I admire in a driver. I’m looking forward to seeing him be successful.”



Of course, DiSavino isn’t just getting support and confidence from his team. His marketing partners have been patiently waiting for the opportunity to be a part of a historic moment for the rising star.



For Jeremy Grogg, CEO of KEES Vacations, this partnership is the culmination of many years of hard work.



“I love NASCAR Truck Series racing. As a race fan, and a business owner, it is a dream come true to have such an important role in Howie’s NASCAR debut,” he said. “We are excited to be able to highlight and promote KEES Vacations to the hundreds of thousands of NASCAR fans, and look forward to helping many plan their next dream vacation!”



"For Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning, joining the HDIII Racing team through a sponsorship opportunity, has been everything we could hope for,” said Rob Nelson, President of Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning.



“The closeness and comradery with Howie, his dad and all the others involved just feels like we are a part of an organization that cares about its partners. They're focused on creating and exploiting every possible opportunity for the betterment of the sponsors in concert with the true star of the show, Howie DiSavino III.



Additional details on DiSavino’s 2021 program are forthcoming.



For more on Howie DiSavino III, please visit howiedisavino.com, like him on Facebook (Howie DiSavino III Racing), follow him on Twitter (@hdisavino) and Instagram (HowieDiSavino).



The ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps | 187.5 miles) is the sixth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Apr. 17, 2021 shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.



Howie DiSavino III Racing PR