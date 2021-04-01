Grandstands sold out for NHRA event at LVMS

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has sold all grandstand tickets for the April 16-18 Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Four-wide Nationals.



State and local officials have allowed the speedway to host fans at 50-percent capacity for the first of two NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series events in Las Vegas this year. In order to meet all of the Covid-19 requirements, the speedway has ended sales of all grandstand seating. There also will be no walkup sales on the day of the event.



The speedway does have a limited number of suite deals remaining for the weekend. Fans who have tickets for the event are required to wear face coverings at all times, maintain proper social distancing and remember that all concession and souvenir transactions are now cashless.



There will be one round of professional qualifying on Friday, April 16 followed by two rounds on Saturday, April 17 and final eliminations on Sunday, April 18.



For fans not able to attend, the event will be broadcast on FS1. Ticket information for the 2021 Fall event will be announced later this year.



LVMS PR