Roper Racing Post Race Report

No. 04 Tex a Con Cut Stone/Huffy News and Notes

Chase Briscoe comes home with a 5 place finish for Roper Racing at the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Drive to the Front: Briscoe started 33 rd in the race after the Heat races were cancelled due to weather. Briscoe used his dirt racing experience and picked his way through the field where he ran in the top 10 for the majority of the race.

Briscoe started 33 in the race after the Heat races were cancelled due to weather. Briscoe used his dirt racing experience and picked his way through the field where he ran in the top 10 for the majority of the race. Return at Richmond: Cory Roper will be back behind the wheel of the Roper Racing Ford when the Series returns on Apr 17th at Richmond.

From the Driver’s Seat

Chase Briscoe: “I had a lot of fun and had a really good Tex a con/Huffy Ford. It definitely felt like we were really good at the beginning of the race and able to come through the field pretty quickly. As the track went away, we just weren’t as good as the top 3. It was cool to get the Roper Racing guys a top 5 in our first start, they did a great job of preparing a fast truck from the beginning. Hopefully, we can do it again soon.”

From the Pit Box

Shane Whitbeck: “We had to start toward the back after the qualifying races were rained out. Chase did a great job of managing traffic and the changing track conditions to get to the front. We fought forward drive most of the day. We seemed to lose the forward drive we had in practice. We leveled off once we reached 4th place and stayed there the rest of the race. Still a great points day getting us back into the top 20. Huge thank you to Tex a Con, Huffy, and Carquest for making it possible.”

Roper Racing PR