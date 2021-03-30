Chandler Smith has Eventful Day at Bristol Dirt Race

As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time, Chandler Smith was involved in multiple accidents and ended the day with a 34 th -place finish. Stage One Recap · Smith started from the 21st position based on NASCAR’s performance-matrix formula after Saturday’s heat races and feature race were washed out.

When the green flag dropped Sunday, the JBL Tundra began to maneuver its way to the front of the field. By the time the second caution of the day slowed the field on Lap 27, Smith was scored in the 11 th position.

Shortly after the ensuing restart contact from another truck sent Smith spinning and then another truck made heavy contact with the front end of his Toyota causing significant damage.

After Smith got his Tundra going in the right direction, he had lost a lap and was scored 38 th .

He would limp the No. 18 JBL machine to the end of Stage one in the same position.