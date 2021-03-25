Roper Racing Bristol Dirt Pre Race

No. 04 Tex-A-Con Cut Stone News and Notes

Briscoe Going for it All: Chase Briscoe will be competing for Roper Racing in the No. 04 Tex-A-Con Cut Stone/Huffy Ford F-150 this weekend for the Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

o Briscoe’s last Truck Series start came at Eldora Speedway in 2019 where he finished 7th.

Tex-A-Con Cut Stone: Briscoe will be carrying Tex-A-Con Cut Stone on the No. 04 Ford F-150 this weekend. Tex-A-Con serves as a professional limestone fabricator in Indiana.

Points: Roper Racing comes into Bristol 32 nd in the Camping World Truck Series owner points.

Roper Racing comes into Bristol 32 in the Camping World Truck Series owner points. Race Info: The Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 27th, 2021. The race will have live coverage on FS1, Sirius XM Radio Ch. 90, and MRN Radio.

Cory Roper: “I’m beyond excited to have Chase Briscoe pilot the Roper Racing Team Ford for the Bristol Dirt Race. It wasn’t a hard decision to make when Chase came to us about this opportunity. To have someone like Chase drive for our small team and represent our partners is a huge honor. I look forward to being behind the wheel in Richmond and continuing our strong start to the 2021 season.”

Chase Briscoe: “Really excited to climb in the 04 for the Roper Racing guys. Should be an awesome way to kickoff the weekend in Bristol. Hopefully we can park the Tex-A-Con Cut Stone/Huffy Bicycles truck in victory lane.”

Briscoe’s Career Camping World Truck Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 25 2 11 16 5 435 6.3 8.1

