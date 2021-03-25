DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Bristol Dirt

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy F-150

Deegan makes her fifth start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in the No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 on Saturday night in the Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The rookie driver will participate in a qualifying heat race to determine her starting spot.

Deegan has four starts at Bristol. One ARCA Series start in September of 2020 where she earned a sixth-place finish. Two K&N East Series starts in 2019 with a best finish of ninth, and one in 2018 resulting in a 22nd-place finish.

Deegan has three starts at a dirt track in a stock car - two in the K&N Pro Series West at the Las Vegas Dirt Track, which included one win and a pole award. She has one start in the ARCA Menards Series at the Springfield Dirt Mile in Illinois.

Last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Deegan started 28th and finished 21st in her first start at the mile-and-a-half track.

Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has called five Truck Series dirt races in his career, all at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio which was previously on the truck schedule.

Deegan on Bristol Dirt:

Will any of your time racing on the dirt track at Las Vegas translate to racing dirt at Bristol?

"The Las Vegas dirt track and the Bristol dirt track will be two totally different feelings. Vegas dirt feels and looks completely different because it gets so dry there. There's a very noticeable different in the colors of the dirt - Vegas dirt is a lot lighter. When you get to tracks where they bring the dirt in, its more like clay and holds the moisture so much better.”

What is a noticeable difference for you between dirt and pavement?

"Dirt is tough and it's very uncomfortable for people that are used to racing on pavement. People that have raced on a lot of dirt are comfortable being uncomfortable. Pavement is super smooth and there's a lot of grip. On dirt, you feel a little out of control but you're trying to be precise."