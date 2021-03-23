Hailie Deegan's Social Media Value Increases

One unique aspect of Deegan’s social prowess is all of her social channels and content are created and managed by the driver herself. Deegan is hands-on and spends time developing and executing social content to provide an authentic look at her life which includes her duties as a driver for DGR and other interests.

“Social media is an outlet for me to connect with people all over the world,” said Deegan. “It also gives me the ability to provide value to partners as seen with Ford and Monster Energy, and it plays a vital role in my ability to have a racing career when it comes to the financial aspect. Social media allows people to see behind the scenes and that a racecar driver doesn’t just show up to the track and climb in the truck and compete. There’s so much more to the career than that. It’s simulator time, sponsor meetings and obligations, team meetings, and doing things to try and grow my brand overall.”

According to MVPindex in the motorsports sector, Deegan gained over 600,000 followers in the growth category to bring her total followers to just over 1.3 million. She also jumped 247 spots to fifth in the driver rankings.