Young’s Motorsports FR8 Auctions 200 Team Preview

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): Credit MRI
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado
Crew Chief: Joe Lax
2021 Driver Points Position: 23rd
2021 Owner Points Position: 26th
FR8 Auctions 200 Starting Position: 25th (Based on event formula)
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 103
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Atlanta Motor Speedway Return: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd will make his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Mar. 20, 2021.
In his previous two starts, Boyd earned a track-best 25th place finish in February 2019 and plans to roll the dice to improve on his 27th place effort from 2020.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Bucked Up 200 Race Recap: In the third Truck Series race of the season, Boyd started 33rd and utilized the 134-lap race to move 11 positions and finish 22nd, his second-best result of the 2021 NCWTS season.
The performance was the second-best track effort for Boyd at Las Vegas behind a 20th place finish in the fall of 2019.
Fix Now, Pay Later: This weekend at Atlanta, Boyd’s No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado will adorn the primary colors of Credit MRI.
For more than a decade Credit MRI has delivered professional credit repair services with its industry-first and only 30 DAY NO FEE GUARANTEE. Simply put if they do not deliver results then you pay nothing.
Whether you are looking to purchase a home, car, RV, jet ski, motorcycle, or simply looking to improve your credit score to lower your current interest rates, Credit MRI is your one-stop credit repair partner.
To The Point(s): Entering Atlanta, Boyd sits 23rd in the championship standings.
Just 21 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Raphael Lessard with 19 races remaining this season.
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 26th in the NCWTS owner standings.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 50 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
On Partnering With Credit MRI: “I used to sell cars back in my part-time NASCAR days. “I would see many hard-working people unable to get approved for a car because of simple strikes on their credit reports.
“Credit MRI is helping those folks, without charging them upfront, navigate the confusing path of credit recovery. Anything that helps hard-working Americans is high on my list!”