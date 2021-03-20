In a Celebration of Woman’s History Month Overton’s to Partner with Jordan Anderson Racing for Atlanta Truck Race

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today Overton’s, America’s Marine and Watersports Superstore, will partner with Forest Acres, S.C. driver Jordan Anderson for a celebration of Woman’s History Month during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) FR8 Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway; Saturday, March 20.



With a special graphics scheme, the Overton’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado will dawn purple stripes with a Woman’s History Month logo in representation of all the contributions and achievement’s women have made over the course of American history.



This past week driver Jordan Anderson requested for fans on Twitter to become involved in the celebration, and for them to submit names of deserving woman and woman owned businesses to be hand written by Anderson on the hood to ride along with him during the race.



Launching life on the water since 1976, Overton's is a retailer of boating & watersports supplies, and the world's most trusted name in watersports & boating. Whether you are looking to fill your fishing, watersports, marine needs or everything in between, Overton’s make it our mission to provide products for everyone at every skill level.



Live coverage of Saturday afternoon’s FR8 Auctions 200 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will be aired on FS1 and the Fox Sports App, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 at 2:30 P.M. EST.



