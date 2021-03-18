J.R. Heffner Partners with Jordan Anderson Racing for NASCAR Bristol Dirt Truck Race

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today that veteran Northeast Big Block Modified driver J.R. Heffner of Kinderhook, N.Y. will compete in the team’s flagship No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS); Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Scheduled for Saturday, March 27 the dirt covered high-banks of the .5-mile Bristol Motor Speedway will mark the first time a top-tier NASCAR series has competed outside of the Eldora Speedway since returning to dirt tracks in 2013.



Being no stranger to dirt racing after having a successful Big Block Modified career, Heffner has jumped at the opportunity to compete with the NCWTS since the first event in 2013. Having now participated in five of the seven events Heffner claimed a Heat race win with a career best of 15th in the 2016 edition.



“I am extremely excited for this opportunity with Jordan Anderson Racing and crew chief Bruce Cook to get back in a NASCAR Camping World Truck on dirt, and of all places at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Heffner.



“After running the truck races at Eldora and having some success with it. I feel like I have a handle on the way these heavy trucks handle on the dirt, mix in Bruce Cook’s knowledge, and Jordan Anderson’s infrastructure this is going to be my best opportunity yet. With majority of my success in the Big Blocks coming at the high-banks of the Lebanon Valley Speedway in New York, I am hoping my experience there can easily translate to what the high-banks of Bristol is going to offer.”



Heffner’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado will dawn support from long-time partners; A Colarusso and Son, Inc., Upstate Utilities, Izzi Trucking and Rigging Inc, J Hunziker Paving and Scott Hamlin/Snap on Tools.



“To partner with someone like J.R., who has tons of dirt experience, having him step into our Chevy Silverado with our crew chief Bruce Cook for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol, gives our team a great opportunity to run up front and come home with a great finish for our program.” said JAR president Jordan Anderson.



Live coverage of the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt from the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 27th will be aired on FS1 and the Fox Sports APP, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 at 8:00 P.M. EST.



JAR PR