Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Atlanta Preview

Have you attended a NASCAR race at Atlanta as a fan? If so, what is your favorite memory?

“I’ve attended probably every single NASCAR race at Atlanta ever since I was four years old except for last year due to COVID. I’m really excited to be racing on it. It’s going to be a big deal to me. I was telling my crew chief Danny Stockman about how excited I am to go to Atlanta. It’s going to be a big deal for us, but I don’t really have any favorite memories there.”

After racing on the quarter-mile track as a kid, how cool is it to finally get to race on the big track?

“I’m really excited to get back to Atlanta. The last time I was there was when I was about 12 years old racing on the quarter mile. I’m excited to get out there with my Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra and compete for the win.”

What is your favorite memory of racing on the quarter-mile track?

“I would probably say when the Bandolero Nationals were there. I ended up winning them. It’s probably one of my favorite memories there.”

The surface at Atlanta is worn and tire wear is high. How will your background in super late models help this weekend?