Kraus Has Added Incentive For Atlanta Race

There will be added incentive for Derek Kraus and the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team to contend for the win this week in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as the circuit travels to Atlanta – home of team sponsor NAPA AUTO PARTS.

Kraus finished seventh as a rookie last year in his only previous visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

His goal is to step up that finish as he wheels the MHR No. 19 NAPA AutoCare / Gates Hydraulics NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Tundra in the Fr8Auctions 200 on Saturday.

Having the NAPA colors on his Tundra at Atlanta provides extra meaning for Kraus. He has carried the NAPA brand since his days at Bill McAnally Racing. He drove BMR’s iconic No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry to a championship in 2019, capping off his third season with the team in the NASCAR K&N West/ARCA Menards Series West.

Kraus is coming off a top-five finish in an ARCA West combination race with the ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix Raceway on Friday. He drove BMR’s No. 19 NGK Spark Plugs Toyota Camry as a teammate to 16-year-old defending series champion Jesse Love. Kraus and Love finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the race that served as the ARCA West season opener.

MHR will provide a VIP welcome for a special group of guests from NAPA Belts and Hoses/Gates at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Derek Kraus – About this week

What are your thoughts as you head to the Atlanta race?

“Atlanta will be fun. I’ll have to start near the back, due to my most recent finish. So, I will have to try to make my way to the front to get good track position for later in the race. I like Atlanta because the track surface is all worn out.”

Do you feel any added pressure at a race near your sponsor’s headquarters?

“With NAPA being located in Atlanta, it’s always a place where we want to perform well – and that’s what we are going to try to do.”

BMR PR