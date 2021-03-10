Ross Chastain to Reunite with Niece Motorsports at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ross Chastain will reunite with Niece Motorsports, piloting the No. 44 CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet Silverado in the March 20 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Racing is what I love to do, so anytime I can come race in the Truck Series, I’m excited to do it,” said Chastain. “A huge thank you to Chip and everyone at Ganassi for allowing me to come race with Niece Motorsports. I enjoy working with the group at Niece Motorsports, they always have fast Chevrolets ready to go. I’m looking forward to contending for a win, we had such a strong truck in this race last year.”

Niece Motorsports and Chastain have strong ties – Chastain earned the organization’s first victory at Kansas Speedway in May 2019. He earned two additional wins in 2019, on his way to a runner-up finish in the Driver Championship Standings.

“Ross has done so much for this organization, we’re excited any time we can get him back in a truck,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Every time Ross gets in a truck you know you’re going to get his best effort. Our whole organization has been working as hard as we can to build great trucks for all four teams, so we are looking forward to a successful weekend in Atlanta.”

Chastain will race the No. 44 Chevrolet, with support from CircleBDiecast.com.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

The Truck Series will take the green flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Fr8 Auctions 200 on Saturday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR