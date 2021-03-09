Dan-O’s Seasoning Returns to Spencer Boyd Racing with Spicy Truck

It was announced today that Dan-O’s Seasoning will return as a sponsor of Spencer Boyd in 2021. As part of the history-making race at Daytona International Speedway Road Course in 2020, Boyd drove a green Dan-O’s Seasoning truck representing the brand’s original flavor. This year’s truck will be red promoting the spicy version of the seasoning.



“I use Dan-O’s on a weekly basis,” noted Boyd. “My nutritionist keeps my diet to a lot of chicken and fish. Thankfully Dan-O’s is low in sodium but big in flavor so my meals aren’t boring. I use it so much they even made a bottle with my face on it last year!”



Dan-O’s Seasoning is made with just the good stuff in life: all-natural unrefined sea salt, and the best herbs and spices that can be found. Spices and herbs come first, none of that fake stuff like gluten, artificial chemicals, sugar or GMO’s. Unlike other seasoning blends, they’ve cut sodium to just 50 mg per serving, so that you can stay healthy while loving what you cook.



The namesake of the seasoning, Dan-O himself loves the interaction with NASCAR fans, “I spend a lot of time on social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook and love all the comments I get from Spencer’s fans. It will be fun to see the reaction to this Spicy Silverado Spencer will be driving at Pocono.”



Spencer and Dan-O did some cooking together last year and plan to do even more this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to stay in and cook at home. From simple recipes that can be found at www.danosseasoning.com/ recipes/ to all day barbequing weekend events, Dan-O’s has you covered. The cooking duo wants fans to submit their Dan-O’s Seasoning recipes for a chance at Spencer and Dan-O cooking the best recipe in one of their videos.



Dan-O’s logo first appearance on the Youngs Motorsports No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado was at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Friday while the debut of the ‘Spicy Truck’ will be later this season at Pocono Raceway.



To try Dan-O’s seasoning, ask your local retailer about Dan-O’s or shop online at - www.danosseasoning.com .

Spencer Boyd PR