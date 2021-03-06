DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Las Vegas

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150 Start: 30th Finish: 28th During the first Stage 1 caution, Deegan reported the racing surface felt a little bit dirty while in the 30th spot.

On lap 20, the California native relayed to the Toter crew that her F-150 was tight in the center.

Deegan’s F-150 remained tight until the stage break when she pitted from 27th for several adjustments.

The Ford driver began Stage 2 from 25th and halfway through the stage, Deegan was in the 26th spot.

As the laps clicked off, Deegan’s Ford handled better but she reported it was still a little tight and ended the stage 26th.

Deegan started the stage from 22nd and shortly after the green flag, the caution was displayed with the 19-year-old driver in the 17th. Another caution was displayed on lap 79 and Deegan reported her truck felt, “pretty hooked up,” while she was in the 13th position.

“It’s a little loose,” Deegan reported during the lap-89 caution from the 17th spot.

On lap 96, Deegan received damage from a multi-truck accident and brought her F-150 to pit road for repairs. The crew worked on the right side and she was able to return to the racing surface and remain on the lead lap in 25th.

Unfortunately, on lap 109 Deegan was forced to pit with her damaged Toter machine after the right-rear tire went flat. The team made several repairs to the F-150 and Deegan went four laps down while the race remained under green.

The Toter driver finished 28th.