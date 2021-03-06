John Hunter Nemechek Beats the Boss to Win At Las Vegas

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Mar 06 29
John Hunter Nemechek Beats the Boss to Win At Las Vegas NK Photography Photo
John Hunter Nemechek was able to hold off KBM team owner Kyle Busch over the final seven laps of the Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to score his first victory of 2021 and the seventh of his Camping World Truck Series career.
 
Nemechek led a race-high 94 laps. With his victory at Las Vegas, the 23-year-old driver secured the Camping World Trucks points lead. The talented driver and his father are the first father-son duo to have a NASCAR national series victory at Las Vegas.
 
Stage One Recap
 
  • Nemechek started in the third position after a performance matrix based on based off of finishing position from the previous race, the No. 4 team’s ranking in the 2020 owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.
  • Nemechek was able to capture the race lead on the first restart of the night on Lap 7 and would remain out front for the remainder of the stanza to score the stage victory, his third of the season.
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
  • Under the stage caution, Nemechek radioed to his crew that he was free during the run and needed more lateral grip. Veteran crew chief Eric Phillips summoned his driver to pit road for four tires and fuel. After a speedy pit stop by the Mobil 1 crew, Nemechek would restart the stage from the race lead.
  • The second-generation driver would hold the lead until Busch maneuvered around him with 12 laps remaining in the stage.
  • Nemechek would finish the second stage in the second position.
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
  • Under the break, Nemechek radioed to his crew that his Mobil 1 Tundra felt free and that lateral stability was needed. Phillips brought his driver to pit road for four tires, fuel, and adjustments. Nemechek would restart the final stage from second.
  • Nemechek would garner the race lead on Lap 68. At the sixth caution of the evening on Lap 90, Nemechek radioed that his Mobil 1 Tundra needed to be a little bit tighter. Phillips summoned his driver to pit road for four tires, fuel and adjustments. Nemechek would restart in the seventh position. Before the race resumed under green flag conditions, Nemechek was asked to take care of his equipment.
  • After three green flag laps, Nemechek worked his way back up to the second position. After the seventh caution, Nemechek was able to secure the race lead again on the restart on Lap 104.
  • Over the next two cautions, Nemechek was asked to save fuel and take care of his tires.
  • Nemechek was able to hold off team owner Kyle Busch in the closing seven laps of the race to score his first victory of 2021.
 
 
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra for KBM:
 
You won the race and beat the boss. How was that finish for you?
“I just can’t thank everyone at Toyota, Jack Irving (TRD), Kyle Busch, Uncle Eric (Phillips, crew chief) for this opportunity. It means a lot to me. Mobil 1 on board, coming back to the Truck Series, that was the plan, that was the goal. We came into this year with the hashtag here for wins and we are here for wins. I definitely think experience paid off tonight. We did an amazing job. I can’t thank Fire Alarm Services, ROMCO, all of our partners for all of their help. Thank you fans for being here. It’s awesome to have you guys back. I can’t wait to go celebrate.”
 
Once you were clear, what were you thinking?
“He was faster than me in stage two, so I really didn’t know. It was all about using our truck to the best we could possibly do, wrapping the bottom and taking the dirty air away. He had to run up and it created more lap time for him. Overall, it was an awesome victory. I wish my wife Taylor was here. Thank you for all of the support, my family, everyone involved. She had to stay home because we are about to be on baby watch. It’s awesome.”
 
How crazy were the restarts during the race?
“They definitely were. Overall, it was an amazing day. Our restarts were on point all day. Just a lot of fun and that’s all we can ask for. We’re here to have fun, we’re here for wins and we’re doing it.”
 
Bucked Up 200 Recap
 
  • Nemechek scored his first victory of the 2021 season beating team owner Kyle Busch by 0.686 seconds. Austin Hill, Stewart Friesen, and Matt Crafton rounded out the top five.
  • There were nine cautions for 48 laps. There were nine lead changes among five drivers with Nemechek leading four times for a race-high 94 laps.
 
How John Hunter Nemechek's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
  • Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 51 Toyota, finished second.   
  • Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finished 19th.  
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
After three races, Nemechek and the No. 4 team lead the Camping World Trucks points standings by one point over Ben Rhodes.
 
Next Race
 
Nemechek will be back behind the wheel of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series resumes action on Saturday, March 20 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. Live coverage will be on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM at 2:30 p.m. ET.

KBM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kyle Busch Rebounds from Flat Tire to Finish Second At Las Vegas Chandler Smith and Safelite Team Battle to 19th-Place Finish »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top