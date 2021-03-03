Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Las Vegas Preview

How much of a challenge was it last year learning to race on the mile-and-a-half tracks?

“It’s definitely a learning curve and something new to learn. I feel like myself as a driver that I have gotten better at them, but there is still room for improvement. Overall, as an organization, I feel like our entire 1.5-mile program has gotten stronger. I’m looking forward to it.”

Las Vegas is the first mile-and-a-half track that you are going to for a second time. Does that boost your confidence?

“I’ve raced at Las Vegas once and we had a strong finish at the end coming out fifth. We’re going back with a similar package, so I’m ready for it. It’s going to be a little cooler. It’s my second time going back, so I’m expecting good results in our Safelite Tundra and hopefully we can bring home the trophy.”

Are you looking forward to racing against Kyle for the first time in the Camping World Truck Series?