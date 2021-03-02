Camping World Truck Series Travels To Vegas Kraus Aims To Carry Momentum West With Him

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads west this week to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Bucked Up 200 on Friday.

Derek Kraus aims to carry momentum with him, after turning in a strong performance in Florida on the road course at Daytona International Speedway in the most recent series race.

His McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Toyota Tundra will feature Hunter Nation as the primary sponsor at Las Vegas, along with the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa.

Kraus has run well on tracks like the 1.5-mile speedway in Las Vegas. About half of the series events that comprised his rookie season last year were contested on tracks of comparable size to the Vegas venue. He had one top-five and six top-10s in the 11 races on similar tracks in 2020.

Kraus missed the playoffs by just one position last year. He and the MHR team are working hard to build on their success of 2020 and make the playoffs this season.

Friday’s race is the first of three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in the month of March. Following the Las Vegas event, the series heads to Atlanta on March 20 and will follow that up with the Bristol dirt race on March 27.

Derek Kraus – About this week

What are your thoughts as you prepare for your fourth visit to Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“I’m really looking forward to the first true oval of the season.”

Can you carry momentum with you from your strong finish on the Daytona road course?

“I think that we can take the momentum we have from the road course and have a good, strong run in Vegas.”

BMR PR