Kyle Busch - No. 51 Cessna Tundra Camping World Trucks Las Vegas Preview

- Owner-driver Kyle Busch gets behind the wheel of the No. 51 Cessna Tundra Friday night for his first of five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts in 2021. Busch will also pilot the No. 51 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway (March 20), Richmond (Va.) Raceway (April 17), Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (May 1) and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. (June 26). Since Textron Aviation became a partner in 2017, Busch has recorded 12 victories, 1,350 laps led and an average finish of 5.7 in 20 starts with the Cessna and Beechcraft brands adorning his Tundra.
- Busch, the winningest driver in series history, enters Friday’s event having won 38.1% (59/155) of the Truck Series races he has entered and finished first or second in 55.5% (86/155). He has won multiple races in each of the last eight seasons (2013-2020). The talented wheelman in recent years had scored a victory at every active NASCAR Camping World Truck Series venue that he had made a start at, but with Richmond being added to the schedule this year he will need to win there to keep that stat intact. He’s made two starts at Richmond (2001 and 2005), with a best finish of 22nd.
- The Las Vegas native has won the last three spring Camping World Truck Series events at his hometown track (2018-2020), leading a combined 43.5% (175/402) of the total laps in those races. More impressively, Busch has won each of those races with a different crew chief. Mike Hillman Jr. was atop the pit box for his first Truck Series win at Las Vegas in 2018, Rudy Fugle called the shots in 2019 and Danny Stockman led the No. 51 team to victory last year. In addition to his three truck wins at Las Vegas, the 35-year-old driver has two XFINITY Series triumphs (2016 and 2019), and a Cup Series win (2009) at the 1.5-mile tri-oval.
- ‘Rowdy’ will have the chance to make it four Camping World Trucks victories in a row at Las Vegas with four different crew chiefs on Friday night. Mardy Lindley is in his first season as a crew chief at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Lindley has guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Friday night’s race will be the first time that Lindley has called the shots for a Camping World Trucks event on a mile-and-a-half track.
- Busch’s three career wins at Las Vegas are the most by a Camping World Truck Series driver. His 273 laps led at the Nevada track rank third, behind Jack Sprague (298) and Ron Hornaday Jr. (282).
- After two events, the No. 51 team sits 17th in the Camping World Trucks owner standings. Drew Dollar finished 10th in the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Parker Chase was 23rd at the Daytona Road Course.
- For more than 90 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability, and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.