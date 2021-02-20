John Hunter Nemechek Rebounds to Finish Third at Daytona

John Hunter Nemechek finished third in the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. Nemechek was able to score his second stage win of the season in the opening stanza of the event. Prior to coming to pit road for the first time in the second stage, Nemechek ran out of fuel. The Mobil 1 driver was able to rebound and get a lap back in the final stage to finish third.
With his stage win, Nemechek now sits second in the Camping World Trucks driver’s standings just nine points behind leader Ben Rhodes.