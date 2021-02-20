Overtime Spin Takes Top 10 Away from Chandler Smith

In his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series road course event, Chandler Smith recorded the third best average running position (8.315) of all the drivers in the field and was in line for a top-10 finish before getting spun from behind while running seventh in the second of what would be three attempts at NASCAR overtime.
 
After pitting for four fresh tires before the start of the final overtime period, the talented teenager would drive from 27th to 12th before the race ended under caution. 
 
Stage One Recap
 
  • Smith started from the eighth position after a performance matrix, based off the No. 18 team’s ranking in 2020 owner points standings, as well as his finishing position and the fastest lap he turned during the Camping World Truck Series’ previous race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.
  • As the race began under “wet” conditions, Smith advanced up to the fifth position in the early stages. He communicated that he was unable to run “the traditional line” and that the track was still very wet during the first caution of the night on Lap 10.
  • The ensuing restart was a one-lap shootout to the end of Stage One, which saw Smith gain two positions to finish third.
 
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
  • The JBL Tundra restarted from the 11th position when the Final Stage went green on Lap 27. By the time the next caution flew on Lap 31, the talented teenager had advanced to fourth.
  • Stockman asked his young driver to save fuel under caution so that the team would have enough should the race go to overtime.
  • As the action intensified and cautions began to breed more cautions, Smith continued to run just outside the top five. He was running sixth when the sixth caution of the night set up a green-white-checkered finish.
  • He had lost one position when the next caution occurred on Lap 46 just before the leader Ben Rhodes took the white flag, setting up a second NASCAR overtime.
  • Shortly after restarting seventh, contact from behind caused Smith to spin. After the caution was displayed, he brought the JBL Tundra to pit road for four fresh tires and lined up 27th for the final attempt at NASCAR overtime.
  • The Georgia native went to work over the final two circuits, making his way up to 12th before the race ended on Lap 51 when a car was stopped on the track

