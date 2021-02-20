Overtime Spin Takes Top 10 Away from Chandler Smith

In his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series road course event, Chandler Smith recorded the third best average running position (8.315) of all the drivers in the field and was in line for a top-10 finish before getting spun from behind while running seventh in the second of what would be three attempts at NASCAR overtime.

After pitting for four fresh tires before the start of the final overtime period, the talented teenager would drive from 27 th to 12 th before the race ended under caution.