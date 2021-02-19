ThorSport Racing and Curb Records Celebrate 13-Year Partnership

ThorSport Racing and Curb Records mark a 13-year partnership this season as it welcomes Christian Eckes to the stable of drivers along with veteran Grant Enfinger.

“We are proud of our long relationship with ThorSport and excited about the prospect of winning again in Daytona. We’ve been fortunate to win the Great American truck race at Daytona twice with Johnny Sauter and Grant Enfinger and look forward to trying for another victory at the Daytona road course this weekend,” said Mike Curb.

The company will continue to utilize the platform to promote its artists throughout the 2021 season as well as brand the Curb Records label.

Tune in tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes on the Daytona Road Course.