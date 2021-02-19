Young’s Motorsports BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: N|A

2021 Owner Points Position: 14 th

BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Starting Position: 24 th (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 16

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Pinch-Hit: While Young’s Motorsports primary driver Kris Wright is focusing on making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, former series’ winner Kaz Grala will step in and drive the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Chevrolet Silverado.

Wright will return to the seat in the series’ next scheduled event at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Mar. 5, 2021.

Daytona Road Course Connection: Grala already has experience at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course filling-in for NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon last August after the Richard Childress Racing driver contracted COVID-19.

Grala qualified 10 th , led three laps and finished seventh driving the No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Krala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 124 th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 123 races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has one prior Truck Series race as crew chief at the Daytona Road Course with a best finish of 11 th last August with driver Austin Wayne Self.

Daytona 500 Recap: Grala returns to his NASCAR Truck Series roots on the heels of making his first NASCAR Cup Series start for Kaulig Racing in last Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Grala finished 28 th after starting 40th in the Great American Race.

Just The Facts: Grala, 22, has 33 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts to his credit with a victory at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2017. Additionally, he has one pole, five top-five and 15 top-10 performances driving for GMS Racing and Niece Motorsports, respectively.

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona (Fla.) international Speedway Road Course: “I’m very thankful for this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports. I’m excited to get out there and turn left and right on the Daytona Road Course and have a chance to bring them an outstanding finish.”