Roper Racing Daytona Road Course Preview

Cory Roper and Roper Racing return to Daytona this weekend for the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 presented by O’Reilly. This race will be raced on the road course configuration. Carquest jumps on-board the No. 04 Ford F-150 truck this weekend for its first race in the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

Roper is coming off his career best finish in the season opening Truck Series race at Daytona, where he finished 3rd. Roper was leading on the last lap until he lost the lead on the last corner coming to the checkered flag. The team looks to carry the momentum from last week’s race to the Road Course this weekend.

Roper Racing ran their first road course event at the Daytona Road Course last year in August. Roper ran as high as 9th during Stage 2 before being caught up in an incident in the final stage that relegated him to a 26th place finish. Roper comes into Daytona looking to improve upon his result from a year ago.

Roper Racing PR