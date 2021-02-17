John Hunter Nemechek- No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Road Course Preview

You had a strong run at Daytona. How important was it for you and tour team to get off to a fast start this season?

“Having a really strong run to start the year at Daytona was very important for our team. There’s a lot of things that could go wrong at Daytona, especially on the oval. I feel like our team did a really good job competing at the very start from unloading at practice with a couple new faces including the crew chief and others in different roles within the team. As well as myself trying to figure out communication, the flow of everything going back to the Truck series from Cup, and everything of that sort. I definitely thought it was smooth. We won a stage. We got some stage points. We sit tied for second in points. I feel like getting the year kicked off on a strong note is definitely very good for us compared to losing a lot of points or not having a very good day.

Do you enjoy road course racing? What do you think about having a few more road courses on the Truck schedule this season?

“I really enjoy road course racing as a driver. It’s a lot of fun for me being able to go left and right. It takes a lot of discipline, a lot of learning, a lot of homework, and a lot of studying among other things you have to do as a driver to be prepared. I really enjoy going to different racetrack and learning them. It gives you something different to do. The diversity with going to a road course compared to a short track or a mile-and-a-half is a lot of fun. It changes it up.”

The race Friday at the Daytona Road Course is almost 20 laps shorter than the Cup race you were in last year. How will that affect how you and Eric Phillips attack/strategize Friday’s race?