Parker Chase - No. 51 Vertical Bridge Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Road Course Preview

What is your background on road courses?

“I started karting in 2010. I went up through the ranks of sports car racing and have done four to five years professionally up to the WeatherTech paddock. Kyle and I were teammates in the 24 Hours of Daytona last year, so that is how I got familiar with the stock car world.”

What are your thoughts on the Daytona road course? What will it be like racing a truck?

“Luckily, I have a lot of experience on the road course at Daytona. I’ve done the Rolex 24 twice so far. I think I have an upper hand on track time, especially without having practice. I also did the ARCA race last year in the rain, so I know what the new chicane is like as well.”

What is it like driving for Kyle after being his teammate in the Rolex 24 last year?

“We were teammates and now he is my team owner. I think I helped him a little bit on the road course, and I’m hoping I can lean on him a little bit for this truck race.”

What does it mean to have the support of Vertical Bridge for Friday’s race?