GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Daytona Road Course Preview

Notes:

- Sheldon Creed won the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in August 2020.

- Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 122 this Friday in Daytona. this is the same chassis that Creed took to victory lane in last year's event. This chassis has four total road course starts for GMS including a victory at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2018.

- Creed has two Camping World Trucks starts on road courses and has finished in the top five in both events. Creed also made two NASCAR Xfinity Series road course starts in 2017 as well as the ARCA West event at Sonoma in 2017 where he finished ninth.

- Jeff Stankiewicz returns to crew chief for the No. 2 team this season.The 2020 championship winning crew chief reunited with Creed mid-season in 2019 after winning the 2018 ARCA Menards Series championship together. Stankiewicz has seven Camping World Trucks wins as a crew chief including five in 2020 en route to the series championship.

Quote:

"I'm really excited to get back to the Daytona Road Course. I've been putting in a lot of time in on iRacng to prepare for this weekend. I want to go back to back so the goal is to end the night in victory lane."