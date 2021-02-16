GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Daytona Road Course Preview

Notes:
- Tyler Ankrum has two top-10 finishes in his two career Camping World Trucks road course starts. The 19-year-old won the pole for the 2018 ARCA East event at Watkins Glen.
- Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utilize chassis No. 124 on Friday night. This is the same chassis that Ankrum competed with last year at the Daytona Road Course where he started fifth and finished sixth. GMS has competed with this chassis five times on a road course and has finished in the top 10 in each of these five events.
- LiUNA returns as primary sponsor for Ankrum's No. 26 Chevrolet for Friday night's race at the Daytona Road Course.
- Charles Denike move to captain the No. 26 crew for Tyler Ankrum in the 2021 season. 2020 marked Denike's first full-time season as crew chief and produced two memorable wins, with Chase Elliott at Charlotte in May 2020 as well as Sam Mayer's commanding win of Bristol in September.
Quote:
“I love the Daytona Road Course. I had a blast there last year and we ran up front most of the time. We got really good stage points throughout the race and ended up finishing sixth. A top five or a win is the goal for this weekend. I had a rough way to end Daytona Speedweeks, but that's why they gave us a second shot at Daytona. Two weeks in a row to improve and I'm happy with our chances for the road course"