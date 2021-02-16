Roper Racing Teams Up with Carquest Auto Parts

Cory Roper and Roper Racing have announced that Carquest Auto Parts will return to sponsor the team for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Carquest, the American automotive parts distribution network owned and operated by Advance Auto Parts, will once again jump aboard the No. 04 Ford F-150 truck.

“We are very excited to have Carquest back on board with our team this season,” said Roper. “We have built a strong relationship with Carquest after they partnered with us last season. NASCAR is all about building business relationships with companies and connecting them with our companies doing business in the sport. We are thankful to continue our partnership with them this season and look to grow our race team with their support.”

Carquest joined Roper Racing at the beginning of the 2020 season, when the team was running part-time. Carquest sponsored the truck for 10 of the 12 races the team raced last season. This year, Carquest will serve as primary sponsor of Roper’s Ford at the Daytona Road Course race on February 19 and the Texas Motor Speedway race on June 12. Additionally, Carquest will continue with the team as an associate sponsor for multiple NASCAR Truck Series races this season.

“Cory and his family share our brand’s incredible passion for auto racing and are also business owners, so this partnership is a great fit for Carquest and our family of independently-owned stores,” said Junior Word, Division President, Carquest North America. “On behalf of our entire team, we look forward to supporting Cory and Roper Racing as they compete in the Truck Series in 2021.”

Roper continues to live out his dream by competing in one of the top series in NASCAR. Roper Racing has previously announced their plans to run the entire NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Roper Racing PR