Parker Chase to Pilot No. 51 Tundra in Two Road Course Events

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Parker Chase will make two starts behind the wheel of the organization’s No. 51 Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021. The 19-year-old driver will make his Camping World Trucks debut Feb. 19 at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course. The Texas native will also compete May 22 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), in Austin, Texas, when the series visits the 3.41-mile, 20-turn course for the first time.
Primary sponsorship for the Daytona Road Course event will come from Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States, while Tige Boats, the world’s leading innovator, designer, and manufacturer of wakesurfing, wakeboarding, and waterskiing boats, will adorn the hood of Chase’s Tundra at COTA. The paint schemes for both races will be based off designs that are featured on current Tige Boats models.
Chase, an up-and-coming sports car driver who is competing full time in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge this season, was a teammate of KBM owner Kyle Busch on the AIM Vassar Sullivan No. 14 entry that finished ninth in the 18-car GTD class in the 2020 Rolex 24. He earned a top-10 finish in his ARCA Menards Series debut on the Daytona Road Course in 2020 and earned top-10 finishes in both of his Late Model Stock races at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway last year. In 2018, Chase and co-driver Ryan Dalziel, captured the Pirelli World Challenge GT SprintX Pro/Am Championship.