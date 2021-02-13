John Hunter Nemechek Finishes Seventh in KBM Debut

Under the break, Phillips summoned his driver to pit road for tires, fuel and adjustments for the final stage. Nemechek would restart 15 th .

When the fifth caution of the night flew on Lap 51, Nemechek was running in the 18 th position. Phillips summoned his driver down pit road for a full load of fuel with the Fire Alarm Services Tundra returning to pit road with one lap remaining before green to top off with fuel. He would restart in the 25 th position.

At the sixth caution on Lap 62, Nemechek worked his way up to 20 th . During the caution, Nemechek radioed to his crew that he may have slid his tires trying to avoid the incident. Phillips summoned his driver to pit road for fresh tires and fuel. Nemechek would restart in the 11 th position.

At the Lap 66 caution, Nemechek worked his way up to 15 th and was told to stay out and to begin conserving fuel. He would restart 13 th .

At the eighth caution on Lap 73, Nemechek radioed to his crew that he may have some damage to the nose of his Fire Alarm Services Tundra after making contact with the bumper of the No. 88 Tundra. After an assessment, Nemechek stayed out and would restart in the 10 th position.

While running in the middle of the lead draft on Lap 96, calamity ensued off Turn 2. Nemechek running on the outside line was pinched and made contact with the outside SAFER barrier. Nemechek brought his Tundra to pit road for the Fire Alarm Services crew to assess and repair the damage. Nemechek would restart in the 20 th position.

When the checkered flag flew on Lap 101, Nemechek was scored in the seventh position.