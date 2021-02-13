Chandler Smith Puts Together Impressive Daytona Debut

Chandler Smith had an impressive outing Friday night in his first start in any series at Daytona International Speedway as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series kicked off the 2021 season. Smith started from the sixth position, finished inside the top 10 in all three stages and had the Safelite Tundra out front for a race-high 22 laps.

Smith was battling for the lead in the closing laps when he got loose, slid down the track and barely clipped the apron. As he corrected his path, he shot up the track and made contact with Grant Enfinger on the outside lane. The contact caused an issue with a tire and moments later the No. 18 Toyota ended up spinning out. Behind Smith, a melee ensued ending the night for several competitors and setting up an overtime finish.