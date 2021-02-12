Camping World Announces Over $500k in Cash and Prizes Heading into the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Season

NASCAR Truck Series News
Friday, Feb 12 72
Camping World Announces Over $500k in Cash and Prizes Heading into the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Season

Today, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced bonus money and prizes provided by Camping World for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 season:

  • The winner of tonight’s NextEra Energy 250 will be awarded a $25k driver bonus and $25k road crew bonus.
  • The team leading the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver championship points standings after the Kansas Speedway race will receive a $50k road crew bonus.
  • The team leading the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver championship points standings after the Knoxville Raceway race will receive a $75k road crew bonus.

At the end of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season:

  • Camping World will award the team (i.e. single entry) that leads the most laps during the season with a $50k driver bonus and a $25k road crew bonus. 
  • NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship driver will receive an electric pickup truck AND a Lordstown electric (Class E) RV. 

Additionally, Camping World will tap into a $100k fund for incremental bonuses or team needs throughout the season.

Camping World requests if a Truck Series team or driver needs help securing sponsorships or has interest in in exploring B2B opportunities on behalf of a potential/renewing partner to reach out to NASCAR (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.).

NASCAR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NextEra Energy 250 starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway Johnny Sauter Wins the Pole Award at Daytona »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top