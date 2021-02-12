Bret Holmes Racing and Southern States Bank Partner for the 2021 Season

Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) announced today Southern States Bank will serve as an associate sponsor of the No. 23 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series and the No. 32 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season.



Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state chartered commercial bank founded in 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Anniston, Ala., with 17 offices located in Alabama and Georgia. Priding themselves as a true community bank, they understand the importance and value of providing their customers with the products and services that best meet their banking needs. For more information and to learn more about Southern States Bank, please visit them at www.southernstatesbank.net or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ southernstatesbank .



"We are honored and thrilled about our partnership with Bret Holmes Racing,” said Steve Whatley, Chairman and CEO of Southern States Bank. “Not only is Bret Holmes a force to be reckoned with on the track, but his dedication, community involvement and hard work are a force to be reckoned with off the track. We also congratulate Bret on his academic accomplishments as a graduate of Auburn University in under four years. Bret is currently employed at his father's company Holmes II Excavation as a project manager, and we wish Bret and the team best of luck this race season."



Southern States Bank will adorn both the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entries for BHR this season with Bret Holmes and Sam Mayer at the helm. The Mooresville, N.C., team kicks off their season with the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. They will make their NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway next month.



"I couldn't be more excited to announce Southern States Bank has joined our team as an associate partner this year,” said Holmes. I am very grateful for the opportunity and proud to represent them on and off the track in the ARCA and NASCAR Truck series. They are a great organization with some great people, and I can't wait to be celebrating with them in victory lane this season. It means the world to me that they believe in us. Together we'll be giving one hundred percent effort into winning races as a team. They have supported us since the formation of BHR. I value them not just as a partner, but who they are as a business within their model and relationship through their service to their community."

BHR PR