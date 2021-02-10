DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Daytona International Speedway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Deegan on her 2021 season:
Is there anything you can take from your ARCA and K&N experience over to the Truck Series?
“The ARCA and K&N cars are so different from the trucks, from what I learned at Kansas last year. I don’t even really know what to compare those cars to. The Kansas truck race last year was really beneficial to me going into this year. I learned how different the truck is going to drive from what I’m used to in ARCA and K&N. It was nice to get one race under my belt before this season starts.”
What are some goals and expectations you have for yourself going into this season?
"I think its more about earning respect on the track, earning the respect of other people in the garage instead of just having statistical goals. I'm sure it will be a big learning year for me and that I will have tough moments, but taking those moments and learning from them will be key."
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Gray on Daytona: "I am really looking forward to Daytona and another opportunity to learn this style of racing. I have only been able to run a handful of superspeedway races so far in my career between ARCA and the Camping World Truck Series, and honestly just haven't had much luck in any of them. Last season we were running near the top-10 and got caught up in a big wreck, so the goal this year is to learn as much as I can and survive until the end, and hopefully that gives us a chance to win."
David Gilliland, No. 17 Black's Tire and Auto Service Ford F-150
Gilliland on Daytona: "It is always special to reunite with Black's Tire and Auto Service and to be able to do it at Daytona makes it even sweeter. We will have to make sure we lay down a good qualifying lap to lock into the race, but I am confident and excited to be able to compete in one of our DGR Ford F-150 trucks."
DGR PR