Jordan Anderson Partners with Swann® Security for Daytona NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Jordan Anderson’s 2021 return to the Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway will come with a new partner.



Jordan Anderson Racing is proud to reveal the No. 3 Swann® Enforcer™ Chevrolet Silverado that Anderson will drive in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, February 12, at Daytona International Speedway. Swann will also serve as the primary sponsor for Anderson’s car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway later this year on Saturday, Sept. 4.



“Swann is thrilled to be a primary sponsor with Jordan Anderson Racing for the NASCAR NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona," said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann. "We are looking forward to this NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event and will be cheering on Jordan Anderson to a great finish in his No. 3 Swann Enforcer Chevrolet.”



Anderson, one of NASCAR’s most dynamic personalities and a fan favorite in the sport, will have Swann adorning Anderson’s vibrant black, white, and blue Chevrolet Silverado.



“It’s always incredibly humbling to welcome a new partner like Swann Security into our great sport. They are a growing company on the cutting edge of developing first class security systems that I can use to protect my home and race shop while we’re on the road at the race track.” said Jordan Anderson “After our runner-up finish last year at Daytona, we’re excited to see what this years’ race has in store for us. Our crew chief Bruce Cook and the entire No. 3 crew have worked extremely hard to put together a fast Swann Enforcer Silverado for us to go compete for the win with.”



Anderson finished second behind Grant Enfinger in last year’s season-opening NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway. The margin of victory, 0.010, is the closest ever for a Truck Series race at Daytona. Lionel Racing manufactured a collectible die-cast to commemorate the No. 3’s second-place finish in the 2020 NextEra Energy 250.



With more than 80,000 fans across his engaging social media platforms, Anderson provides a fascinating level of access and delivers his sponsors millions of impressions every month from compelling social media content.



This content-driven partnership will allow Swann to leverage Jordan Anderson’s social media community. SwannSecurity will be included in a comprehensive content activation program including print, digital, YouTube and social media.



The Swann logo will adorn the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado’s hood, sides and tailgate.



The NextEra Energy 250 will air live on FOX Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 12.

Jordan Anderson Racing PR