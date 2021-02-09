Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra Camping World Trucks Daytona Preview

How does it feel to compete full time for a championship?

“It’s a dream come true. Ever since I was a baby, I’ve always dreamed of running full time in one of the top three series of NASCAR. Here I am with a championship-caliber team in Kyle Busch Motorsports and amazing partners like Safelite AutoGlass. I am beyond blessed for the opportunity.”

What will it be like for you running every race in the same series?

“It’s huge. I can actually focus on one series. I’ve been running ARCA part time, super late models part time, and trucks part time all mixed into one schedule. Last year I was here and there focusing on different packages for different cars. Now, I can solely focus on trucks and where we are that given weekend.”

What goals have you set for yourself this season?

“I think the biggest goal for us as a team is getting to Phoenix and being in the top four with the opportunity to win the championship. I feel like we are more than capable of doing it. There should be nothing holding us back from it.”

You ran Talladega last year. What is your take on superspeedway racing? How are you preparing for Daytona?