James Buescher Rejoins Niece Motorsports for Season-Opener at Daytona

NASCAR Truck Series Champion James Buescher will again return to Niece Motorsports in 2021. Buescher will race the No. 44 FHE/GR Energy Services Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m very thankful for another great opportunity for me to get behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Silverado, especially at Daytona,” said Buescher. “Being away from the sport for over five years heading to Texas last fall, I went in with realistic expectations. I was able to knock the rust off and accomplish my goals. I am looking forward to kicking the season off with a great team like Niece Motorsports and if all goes well, we’ll find ourselves fighting for the checkered flag with our FHE, GR Energy Services Chevy Silverado.”

The Texas native has five Truck Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, with his best finish of ninth coming in 2011.

Buescher will race with support from FHE and GR Energy Services. The FracLock system, manufactured by FHE, is a combination of new technologies that makes well sites safer, more efficient, and lowers the cost of operations. This innovation redefines frac.

GR Energy Services is a completions solutions company offering cased hole wireline logging and perforating services to the oil and gas industry. Using GR’s industry leading proprietary ZIP Intervention Platform technology, customers are increasing the efficiency of their operations, lowering overall costs, and increasing the profitability of their wells. Through innovation and collaboration, GR is committed safely deliver a more profitable well.

“We’re excited to have James back with our Niece Motorsports team at Daytona,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “James has a lot of experience in these trucks, especially at Daytona. We are ready to get this season started. There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into building these superspeedway trucks. Our team has been working nonstop this offseason. We’re ready to get on track and get the season started.”

Buescher, the 2012 Truck Series Champion, has 120 Truck Series starts, with his most recent coming last season at Texas Motor Speedway. In those 120 starts, Buescher has six wins, five poles and 31 top-five finishes. In addition, Buescher has 62 top-10 finishes and has led 962 laps.

In 2015, Buescher made the move from being a full-time NASCAR driver to becoming a success REALTOR® in the Houston, Texas market, where he and his wife, Kris, currently operate The Buescher Group at Compass Real Estate.

Buescher will take the green flag at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

